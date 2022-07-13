Climber Alasdair McKenzie aims for 14 highest peaks

CLIMBER Alasdair McKenzie, who was taught to ski in the Cairngorms by his Scottish father, aims to reach the summit of all 14 mountains above 8,000 metres in the Himalayas.

McKenzie, 18, has already climbed two of the peaks, Makalu and Lhotse.

He became the youngest person to reach the summit of Lhotse, the fourth highest mountain in the world, at the age of 17.

He will start ticking off the other summits in September, and is raising sponsorship to cover the cost – estimated at £20,000 for each peak.

McKenzie said: “I am very excited to be continuing this journey, reaching the summit of each of the 14 mountains would mean the world to me.

“When I climbed Lhotse, I realised that reaching the peak of this mountain wasn’t enough for me, I wasn’t tired yet.

“Becoming the youngest person to climb Lhotse was a special moment for me, and I now aim to be the youngest to climb 14 of the world’s highest mountains.”

He added: “I know it will be a lot of hard work, but I am up for the challenge.

“Being on the mountains has become my life, and I cannot wait to get started again.”

