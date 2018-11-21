Carry on the festivities at Mussellburgh

The festivities no longer have to end after Hogmanay as Scotland’s revellers can blow away any January Blues, continue the celebrations and start 2019 in style with the New Year’s Day Raceday at Musselburgh Racecourse.

Fast becoming the ultimate place to be on the first Bank Holiday of the New Year, tickets to the five star visitor attraction’s sell out raceday are now available for purchase with a new dedicated bus service available from Edinburgh, Penicuik, Dalkeith, Dunbar, Haddington, Galashiels and Gorebridge direct to and from Musselburgh Racecourse. This ticket-only bus service is predicted to sell out fast so tickets are available to purchase online.

Geared towards both friends and family, join the exciting day of spectacular jump racing action which features one of the most historic athletic events in the world – the New Year Sprint. Now a traditional highlight, the £30,000 Hogmaneigh Hurdle is not to be missed and forms part of a programme of over £100,000 and promises to be an exhilarating day of Jump racing.

Doors open at 10.30am and, after a traditional piper welcome visitors can experience a day of festive food, drinks and great racing.

There’s no excuse not to wrap up stylishly warm as Musselburgh Racecourse has launched its New Year’s Day Raceday fashion competition which will see one reveller receive a made-to-measure his or hers tweed jacket by Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers.

And to make it truly unique, the winner will be able to select their own choice of tweed for their fitted creation from Lovat Mill, the Home of Tweed. To be in with a chance of winning, visitors are being encouraged to don their finest winter ensembles as the fashion scouts from will be out looking for the ‘Best Winter Outfit 2019’.

Take a break from the Jump racing, soak up the party atmosphere and warm up in seasonal flavour with mulled cider and pork brioche rolls, amongst other festive bites. There’s two cosy marquees, live music from Funkwagen to get the party started and live Scottish music from Reel Time in between races. Funkwagen will also be hosting the After-Racing Party.

New for 2019 is the addition of exclusive Yurts which are available to hire for a VIP experience. The Yurts, which can accommodate parties of 12, include a welcome drink and canapes on arrival, a private seating area plus heating.

Sarah Montgomery, senior commercial and operation manager of Musselburgh Racecourse, said: ‘Our sell out New Year’s Day Raceday is clearly the ultimate antidote to the January Blues and it’s become one of our most popular days in the racing calendar.

‘This year we’ve enhanced the offering to our visitors and have new additions including a piper on arrival, complimentary canapes, cosy marquees, live music, fashion competitions and a dedicated bus service from Galashiels, Gorebridge, Edinburgh (ticket purchase necessary). The bus service is set to sell out fast so we’re encouraging visitors to book their places as soon as possible.’

Book your advance ticket before 11.59pm on Friday 7 December to save £10 per adult, costing just £25. Children under 17 go free when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets are available to purchase at the turnstiles on the day.

Ticket purchase is necessary via www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk for the bus service to and from Musselburgh Racecourse. Tickets are priced at £10 return per adult. Buses depart from Edinburgh at 11.15am, Galashiels 10am, Gorebridge 10.45am, Dunbar 10.15am and Haddington 10.40am with departures 4pm.