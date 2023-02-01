Cairngorms star in new Markus Stitz bike film

A NEW film about a 165-mile bike journey through the Cairngorms has been released online for free.

The film, made by biking veteran and author Markus Stitz, documents the connection between the environment of the national park and its residents, along with the businesses they run.

“Home Is Where The Trails Take You” captures a bikepacking journey that includes the Cairngorms National Park Loop, a bike-friendly trail that starts and ends in Aviemore and follows old military and drovers roads.

The filmmaker meets with local people and businesses across the Cairngorms, ranging from Sally Devlin and Calum MacGregor of Aviemore Bikes in the northern part, to Annie Armstrong, a guide in the south hosting bespoke adventures through Wild Braemar.

Running for almost 10 minutes, the film was commissioned by tourism organisation VisitCairngorms, which promotes the UK’s largest national park.

This is the first film on which Stitz and VisitCairngorms have collaborated, yet the filmmaker is no stranger to the concept, having worked with a variety of Scottish tourism organisations to produce content about biking north of the border.

The film, which premiered on YouTube last week, comes at a key moment for Scottish cycling, as the nation will play host for the world’s most prominent riders this August.

The Cycling World Championships involves 11 days of competitions across seven disciplines around Glasgow, with some events taking part in the Highlands.

