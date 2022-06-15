Cairngorms features in new podcast series

PEOPLE in the Cairngorms are the stars of a new series of podcasts.

Cairngorms Characters explores the lives of the people who live and work in the mountain range.

Produced by VisitCairngorms and the Cairngorms National Park Authority, the four-part series was made by podcasting company The Big Light.

Broadcaster Cameron Angus Mackay guides listeners through each episode.

Episode one focuses on “nature and outdoor activities”, and stars Tilly Smith and her Cairngorms reindeer herd, as well as an e-bike tour of the Balmoral Estate.

“Food and drink” is the theme for episode two, which features Braemar’s Hazelnut Pâtisserie, Cairngorm Brewery director Sam Faircliff, and food ambassador Ghillie Basan.

Episode three highlights storytelling – including at the Highland Folk Museum at Newtonmore, a guided walk around “Secret Strathspey” and a “Yellow Welly” tour around Braemare – while the final programme features sports, ranging from shinty to skiing.

Mackay said: “I loved meeting all of the Cairngorms characters featured in the series.

“I can’t wait for listeners to hear the stories of people whose work and interests are deeply connected to the landscape, history, and wildlife of the Cairngorms National Park.”

