Businessman is set to row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic

A Fife businessman is set to embark on an epic solo adventure which will see him row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic.

Henry Cheape, from Balgove Larder in St Andrews, plans to take on the challenge to raise £250,000 for conservation and environment charities.

Known as the World’s Toughest Row, the challenge starts in December and will see Henry join other adventurers on the unsupported trans-Atlantic row from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua.

The 43-year-old will make the trip aboard the PollyAnne, an R25 rowing boat which won her class for the 2022 Atlantic race.

The voyage can take anything up to ten weeks to complete and is a feat of mental, physical and psychological endurance.

There is a range of sophisticated support systems on board the vessel, including a water maker, 80 days’ worth of food and a small cabin.

By using only local food suppliers from across Scotland to sustain his Atlantic venture, his aim is to promote the message that sustainability is at the heart of a better future.

‘There’s no doubt it is going to be an absolutely mammoth challenge,’ Henry said.

‘I’m not only taking on the physical might of the ocean, its weather systems and all that that can throw at you, I’ve also got the mental challenge of enduring that entirely on my own.

‘It’s going to be tough but I cannot think of a better reason to put myself through it.

‘The importance of a sustainable future for farming and our planet is non-negotiable and I am calling for any producer who wants to get involved to make contact.

‘The three charities I’m raising money for are all delivering transformational change – demonstrating that it can be done.’

Henry is supporting Global Canopy, not-for-profit organisation that targets the market forces destroying nature, Sustain which campaigns for a healthy and sustainable food system and Nomad Trust which helps conserve wildlife, habitat and wilderness in Tanzania.

