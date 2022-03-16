Bunkered LIVE set to have Glasgow in full swing

Bunkered LIVE, Europe’s premier golf show, has revealed its full line up of events ahead of its arrival at Glasgow’s SEC later week.

The interactive golf event and exhibition will give attendees the chance to try out the latest equipment from leading brands, take part in innovative indoor challenges, and receive free lessons from PGA professionals.

Thousands of golf fans of all ages and abilities are expected at the three-day event, from 18-20 March, to share their love of the game. Highlights of the weekend include a 32-bay indoor driving range, a tricky Bunker Challenge, purpose built for the show, and a nail-biting 40-foot putt challenge.

The event also features live simulators and a special zone for junior golfers. No matter what your level of playing ability, attendees will get the opportunity to test all of their skills with professionals and pick up some tips along the way.

As well as the bunker and putting tasks, visitors can recreate Tiger Woods’ incredible chip-in at the 16th hole from the final round of the 2005 Masters, have a go at golf darts and take on a 60-yard chip challenge with the chance of winning £10,000.

A total of 90 exhibitors are set to be in attendance, ensuring that all visitors can trial the latest golf technology and apparel. Golfers could be scientifically partnered with their perfect ball, have clubs custom fitted or be matched with their ideal golf shoes.

Bunkered LIVE is the new name for the Scottish Golf Show, which has welcomed more than 250,000 people since first being held in 2006. The event recently visited Birmingham for the very first time.

Paul Grant, managing director of PSP Media which organises the event, as well as publishing bunkered magazine, said: ‘I’m really looking forward to bring bunkered LIVE to Glasgow once again later this month. I was completely blown away by the reception that we had in Birmingham earlier this year, and I know the atmosphere will be just as good with our Scottish event. The feeling of having so many people coming together to share their love of golf, especially after the last two years everyone has had, is incredible.

‘We’ve been working for over 15 years in creating a golf show that isn’t just a great place to find out about the latest trends and tips, it’s a genuinely fun day out for everyone, including the amazing exhibitors who support the show.’

Tickets for Bunkered LIVE 2022 at Glasgow’s SEC are on sale now and full information on advance ticket purchase benefits, including free golf, can be found at www.bunkeredlive.com