Brothers issue fitness challenge from the sea

Three Scottish brothers currently attempting to become the fastest trio to row the Atlantic Ocean have issued a challenge from the sea to January gym-goers.

While Jamie (26), Ewan (27) and Lachlan MacLean (21), who make up the team BROAR, race towards the end of their epic 3,000 miles row from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean, they’ve called on Brits to take on their own row to get fit and raise money for charity.

In a video from sea, more than halfway through their world-record attempt, the trio have challenged everyone back home to row 3,000 metres on a rowing machine to kick-off their January fitness drive, and to tag three friends on social media to do the same.

It’s all part of an effort to fundraise for their two chosen charitiesm Feedback Madagascar and Children First.

All you need to do to take part is:

Row 3,000 metres on a rowing machine

Take a picture

Share on social media with #BROARchallenge @BroarAtlantic

Tag three friends to take on the challenge

Donate £5 to BROAR’s Virgin Money Giving page

Youngest brother Lachlan, a student at University of Glasgow, said: ‘Since we’re rowing 3,000 miles, we’re challenging you to row 3000 metres!

‘The biggest lesson for us this trip is just how amazing the human body is. It’s incredible and capable of amazing things. Taking on any challenge is daunting, but so much is achievable if you leave your ego at the door. If you’re returning to the gym after a break, rowing is one of the most simple and effective ways to get fit.

‘Most importantly, by getting involved it’s a great way to use your New Year’s resolution to help two very worthwhile charities.’

BROAR spent hours upon hours training on a rowing machine to prepare for their mammoth challenge. Middle brother Jamie has offered his top tips for January gym-goers using the rowing machine this January:

1. Remember your headphones (and make sure they’re charged) – our charging cables bit the dust halfway through our row so we’re now without music and audiobooks, and will be for the rest of the trip. It can be pretty lonely! Music can provide a bit of company when the going gets tough.

2. Don’t pull with your arms (rowing is a full-body exercise) – make sure you use your glutes, that’s where the power comes from. You’ll tire yourself out if you don’t.

3. Ease into it (and don’t punish yourself for eating one too many mince pies)– after the festive season, the temptation can be to make up for lost time, and that can lead to injury. A year’s a long time and by setting an intention to gradually improve, you’re far less likely to get injured and far more likely to stick with it. This challenge is a great way to set a benchmark to improve upon.

4. Get a friend to join you (they’ll keep you motivated)– I wouldn’t be able to do this without my brothers. When times are tough, they bring me up and make me feel capable of anything, even when I’m exhausted, dehydrated, sore, hungry and would rather be doing anything else than rowing.

5. Faster doesn’t mean better (keep the stroke rate steady) – rather than trying to go as fast as possible, focus on power and keep your stroke rate around 20-25 strokes a minute. And keep the resistance around six to be as efficient as possible.

The boys hope to become the fastest trio in history to row the Atlantic (41 days is the number to beat), and to exceed their fundraising target of £250,000 for Feedback Madagascar and Children First.

Thanks to a combination of events and support from individuals and businesses across the world who’ve been inspired by their row, including Panda Brew, Cairnhill Structures, Nairn’s Oatcakes and Mackie’s of Scotland, they are halfway towards their fundraising total.

You can keep up to date with the challenge on BROAR’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.