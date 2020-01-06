Weather words inspire new art exhibition

Weather-words inspired watercolours by Shetland artist Peter Davis and glass by Angie Packer are coming to the capital in a double exhibition.

Between Earth and Sky features watercolours by Peter Davis and glass by Angie Packer, and will open on Thursday, January 9, 6-8pm at Birch Tree Gallery, Edinburgh.

Peter Davis will also give an artist talk on Saturday, January 11, from 10-11am.

Peter Davis lives and paints in Shetland, where the two extremes of stillness and flow, and the myriad activity between the two, are the defining elements of the Northern landscape. Peter does not simply record what he sees. Instead he prefers the uncertain balance between abstraction and reality.

He considers watercolour to be the most natural of all the painting mediums, as watercolour plays by nature’s rules; it obeys gravity, in most cases, flows, puddles, desiccates, and finally dries.

Peter said: ‘Recently I discovered a book of weather words of Orkney and Shetland and became intrigued by the almost visually descriptive language found in the Northern Isles.

‘Where, it is said, the Inuit have a hundred words for snow, the Shetlanders have an equal number for wind and rain! These words have begun to inform my paintings. Again I have employed expressive effects including the use of pipettes, scrubbing brushes, airbrush and sandpaper as well as liberal use of gouache and dry chalk.’

Angie Packer graduated from De-Montfort University as a mature student in July 2017 followed by 12 months as Artist in Residence.

Her Fluidity series was originally inspired by the shapes of Venice but gradually took on a life of its own. It has a simplicity in both form and colour, the soft curves of the

glass contrasting beautifully with the hard, cold-worked rims which refract the colours from the base.

Her work resonates fabulously with the translucent layers of Peter’s watercolours and land-forms emerging from the water.

Between Earth and Sky will run from January 9 till February 22. Both artists will attend the opening event on January 9.

A seated talk Peter Davis: Weather Inspired watercolour paintings from Shetland‘ is on Saturday, January 11th, 10-11 am. It is a free event, but registration is required HERE.

There will be a poetry and music event on Thursday, February 13, at 6.30pm. Christine de Luca, who was born and raised in Shetland, will read poetry in English and Shetlandic dialect. There will be also some Shetlandic fiddle tunes played.

The Birch Tree Gallery is located at 23A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QQ.