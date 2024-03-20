Blair Castle Horse Trials: End of an era as time is called on 35-year-old event

Blair Castle will host the international horse trials for the final time this year, it has been announced.

The trials have taken place at Blair Castle for the last 35 years, with the event drawing thousands of visitors to the area over four days in August.

It has attracted some of the biggest names in Britain, including Zara Tindall last year. But organisers have announced that Blair Castle will be the host for the final time in 2024, leaving the Perthshire event facing an uncertain future.

The farmland on which the trials are held need to be managed all year round in future as it is used more for regenerative agriculture, meaning it will no longer be available for use.

‘This event became a phenomenal international success and has had unstinting support from the Blair Castle team,’ said Alec Lochore, event director, Blair International Horse Trials.

‘Of course, it is the end of an era for everyone involved – sponsors, competitors, volunteers, spectators and many more – and we are determined to sign off with a tremendous celebration at this year’s event in August.

‘At this stage it is too early to say what the future holds. There are a significant number of equestrian bodies involved and discussions to explore options will have to take place.

‘The equestrian community is extremely grateful to the Blair Castle team for its outstanding commitment over so many years.’

Bertie Troughton, resident trustee of Blair Castle, said: ‘It has been a great pleasure and privilege being at the centre of Scottish equestrianism for so many years.

‘We are bowing out after this year with huge gratitude to everyone who made the event so special. We are looking forward to hosting a fantastic event later this year which will be a fitting tribute to hosting the event for 35 years.’

All arrangements for entries and competitors for the Defender Blair Castle International Horse Trials 2024 between 22 and 25 August are unchanged.

