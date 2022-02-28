Be Your Best Self backs Scotswomen in farming

There’s spaces available on a course through a scheme that supports women living or working in agriculture in Scotland to build their confidence and enhance their skills.

The Scottish Government-funded ‘Be Your Best Self’ programme, whose delivery agents include experts in personal development facilitation, mental fitness coaching and agriculture, currently has a few remaining spaces available in both the April and May sessions of the programme.

Be Your Best Self also supports women to develop their leadership abilities, helping to make Scottish agriculture a more resilient and economically sustainable industry.

The programme, which has already seen two cohorts complete the course, offers a creative and impactful experience for participants, as evidenced by the positive feedback from those who have already been involved.

The delivery team consists of Morna Ronnie and Helen Hubbard of The People Portfolio, Louise Scott and Kirsty Ritchie of Mind & Mission Limited, Nikki Tierney of Leeway and Anna Davies of Scene & Herd PR and Marketing.

The programme is an integral part of the Scottish Government’s vision to make Scottish agriculture a fairer, more inclusive industry, where farm succession is not determined by gender, training is accessible to everyone, and more women take on senior roles in agricultural organisations.

Lorna M, who completed the programme in late 2021, said: ‘I thoroughly enjoyed the course and would highly recommend it to others.

‘I was genuinely sad when it finished as I loved the opportunity to focus on self-improvement and especially loved the networking with the facilitators and the other ladies on the course.’

The programme will support another 160 women over the next 18 months, with close to 40 women having already completed. Applications are now open for the next cohorts and more details and the application form can be found HERE.

The April cohort commences on 11 April, with the 8 (approx. half-day) sessions running between then and 24 May.

The May cohort commences on 11 May, with the 8 (approx. half-day) sessions running between then and 9 June.

There will also be a September cohort (dates TBC) – those interested should get in touch now if this is of interest.