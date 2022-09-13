Ballater gears up for Thrive Bike festival

THE inaugural Thrive Bike festival is taking place in Ballater on 23-25 September.

Riders will be able to test their navigation skills during the “Ballater Dash” and “Reliability Rides”.

The festival will also include children’s activities, food, music, and stories told by Lee Craigie, director of The Adventure Syndicate.

Susan Allum, one of the organisers, said: “Biking is such an accessible sport, whatever your age or fitness level, and in Scotland, and particularly around us here in the Cairngorms, we have the most stunning trails.

“Thrive Bike is very much welcoming everyone, bikers and non-bikers, families and those of all abilities, to come and enjoy this beautiful area and a fun weekend full of activities.

“All of us behind this event know ourselves how good the natural environment is for our wellbeing, and we want to showcase the fantastic trails and scenery we have here but also the local food, hospitality and other brilliant businesses that make Ballater and the East Cairngorms such a great destination.”

Profits from Thrive Bike will be invested in the local bike trail network.

