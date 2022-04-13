Awards to recognise enterprising former students

A new entrepreneur network for former students of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) is being launched at an awards event next month.

The SRUC Alumni Entrepreneur Network will allow enterprising former and current students, and staff, to network and share their experiences for the benefit of the whole community.

A central focus of the network will be an annual awards event celebrating alumni who are industry champions and a key part of Scotland’s natural economy.

Hosted by former SRUC student Steven Mitchell at The Buffalo Farm in Kirkcaldy, Fife, the inaugural Alumni Entrepreneur Network Awards will initially focus on enterprising businesspeople from the alumni community who primarily operate in the food and farming sector.

Former SRUC students are encouraged to nominate themselves or a fellow alum for an award in five different categories: Diversification, Innovation, Environmental Sustainability, New Entrant and Alumni Champion by 30 April.

The winners will be announced at the event on the evening of Saturday 28 May.

A limited number of spaces are still available for alumni wishing to attend. For more information about the event and how to nominate yourself or a colleague, visit: https://bit.ly/SRUCAlumniEntrepreneurNetwork or email: alumni@sruc.ac.uk.

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) was established in 2012 through the merger of the Scottish Agricultural College (SAC) with Barony, Elmwood and Oatridge Colleges. Find out more at www.sruc.ac.uk