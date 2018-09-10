Athletes crossed Scotland from Coast to Coast

Nearly 2000 athletes travels from coast to coast in Scotland at the weekend.

They were taking part in Coast to Coast, Rat Race Adventure Sports’ hugely popular 105 miles multisport adventure challenge, staged in the Highlands of Scotland on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 September.

They participated in the 105 mile run, bike and kayak challenge, a point to point route, East to West, along the Great Glen from Nairn Links to the Isles of Glencoe Hotel, Ballachulish, one of the most beautiful, mysterious and varied landscapes in the world.

Coast to Coast is a fully supported and way-marked multisport adventure challenge, a wild endurance event in unforgiving terrain.

The route, which includes a total ascent of 10,840 feet, takes in stunning lochs, brooding glens, enchanting forests, rugged mountains and the most fantastic views imaginable.

It also features many evocative landmarks and locations that are steeped in generations of history, folklore and legend. These include Cawdor Castle, Loch Ness, Fort Augustus, The Great Glen, Fort William, Glen Coe and Loch Leven.

Since it was first staged in 2007, more than 10,000 intrepid adventurers have taken on this magnificent challenge.

As many as 8000 of those participants have travelled from outwith Scotland, from as far a field as New Zealand, the USA and Europe, to experience the true beauty (and sometimes brutality) of the Highland terrain and its ever changing weather.