Aberfoyle’s lodge marks 60th birthday

A VISITORS’ centre in the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park is marking its 60th anniversary.

Opened in August 1960 as David Marshall Lodge, the centre is now simply known as “The Lodge” and has become one of Aberfoyle’s most-popular tourist attractions.

The lodge was named originally after the chairman of the Carnegie UK Trust, which provided some of the money to build the centre.

The trust had aimed initially to build a visitors’ centre in the Peak District, but local opposition to the “tea pavillion” design led to the charity shifting its plans to Aberfoyle.

The B-listed building has been extended several times and was refurbished most recently in 2013, when its name was changed.

Mairi Buchanan, visitor services supervisor in Aberfoyle with Forestry & Land Scotland, the Scottish Government agency that runs the site, said: “It was way ahead of its time when it was built – public access and recreation needs, as well as environmental considerations, were quite new ideas in the 1960s.

“It’s unfortunate that, because of covid-19, our celebrations were not as high flying as we’d have liked, but with all of the required measures in place to help keep people safe, we’re beginning to welcome more and more people back.

“Here’s to the next milestone – at 75.”

