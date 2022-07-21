Aberfoyle opens UK’s first marked gravel cycle trails

BIKE Trossachs, a community interest company in Aberfoyle, is todoy opening the UK’s first waymarked gravel cycling routes.

The 10km, 20km, and 30km trails begin and end in the centre of Aberfoyle, taking in Loch Ard Forest, Loch Ard, and Loch Chon along the way.

Enda McLoughlin, chair of Bike Trossachs, said: “We have seen a definite increase in outdoor, active tourism in the area over the [past] few years, with cycling leading that change.

“We are harnessing this success, and are delighted to be the community lead for this local initiative, providing beautiful and safe routes for locals and tourists, to explore the Loch Ard Forest.”

The opening of the routes coincides with the launch of “Gravelfoyle“, a tourism brand to promote Aberfoyle to gravel cyclists.

Kenny Auld, head of visitor services at Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park, added: “We are really excited that the Gravelfoyle Trails are opening and more people can discover this wonderful area for gravel riding.

“Aberfoyle is already a great destination for all types of cycling and these three routes highlight the best of the forest road network with amazing views of Ben Lomond and Loch Ard.

“The routes provide a fantastic opportunity for people to leave the car in Aberfoyle and explore Loch Ard Forest by bike and we encourage everyone to give it a go.

“We know the ‘Gravelfoyle’ brand has taken off through the local cycling community even before the routes were launched and this just shows the level of demand for cycling in the area.

“With the waymarked trails now going live we hope Gravelfoyle will be an addition to Scotland’s list of must do cycling experiences.”

