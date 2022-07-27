Aberdeen wins seven Green Flag Awards

ENVIRONMENTAL charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has presented seven Green Flag Awards to Aberdeen.

Duthie Park won its tenth green flag in a row, while Garthdee Field Allotments, Hazlehead Park, Johnston Gardens, Seaton Park, Slopefield Allotments, and Victoria Park were also rewarded.

Councillor Miranda Radley, convener of Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery committee, said: “As a city, we are delighted to be receiving seven Green Flag Awards from Keep Scotland Beautiful – recognising, as they do, the effort of council staff in maintaining our parks, and the creative partnership we enjoy with the community in developing our open spaces.

“From floral displays to secluded woodlands to allotments that support our food-growing programme, Aberdeen is blessed with some truly wonderful places.

“In recent years, residents have come to cherish these more than ever, and The Green Flag Awards owe much to the care and respect shown by users – we can all be proud today.”

Jamie Ormiston, beaches and parks officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, added: “Receiving this prestigious international benchmark recognises all the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green open spaces.

“As the only accreditation for park management of its kind in Scotland, we have supported local authority teams, land managers and communities across Scotland to drive up environmental standards at many of our parks and open spaces for residents and visitors alike.”

