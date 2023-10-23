8 out of ten bats: Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin present Highland wildlife show

Television presenters Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin are presenting a new wildlife show live from the Highlands.

The pair are hosting a week of autumn shows aired from the Dundreggan Rewilding Centre near Loch Ness.

A team of young conservationists will join the presenters on the hour-long show 8 Out of 10 Bats which will stream on YouTube at 7.30pm between 23-26 October.

It will feature live segments, topical films by leading wildlife film-makers, hilarious props, and live wildlife cameras, with content from across the UK and plenty of audience participation.

‘At a time when we are being constantly bombarded with so much negative news about our precious wildlife, we want to share our passion for what we love most – all that unparalleled wonder for our natural world, which grips young and old alike,’ Chris said.

‘8 Out Of 10 Bats is about being excited by a love of life – everything which slimes, slithers or stings. But it’s also about making sure young people have a voice and an opportunity to showcase their extraordinary abilities.’

Zoologist Megan said: ‘I am so excited to be launching 8 Out Of 10 Bats, a truly feel-good wildlife show.

‘We are coming live from two spectacular locations over the course of two weeks, and getting our wildlife nerdiness on.

‘We’re hoping to bring some joy and escapism to these darker evenings and celebrate the species on our doorstep and beyond.’

Laurelin Cummins-Fraser, Dundreggan Rewilding Centre Director, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be hosting Chris and Megan at the rewilding centre.

‘With calls growing for Scotland to become a Rewilding Nation and restore nature in a big way, the show will be a brilliant way for people to be able to enjoy the Highlands’ stunning landscapes and unique wildlife from the comfort of their homes, and discover more about why rewilding fills us with hope.’

