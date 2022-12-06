Scotland’s Garden Scheme photo winners named

Find out who won the Scotland’s Garden Scheme photography competition in our online gallery.

THE winners have been unveiled in this year’s Scotland’s Garden Scheme photography competition, for which Scottish Field was the media partner.

Maggie Wormald took home the judges’ award for her picture of No 2 Durnamuck at Little Loch Broom in Wester Ross.

Meanwhile, Sophie Blanchard carried off the audience award for her image taken at The Quoy of Houton on Orkney.

This year’s judges were: Brian Cunningham, a Beechgrove Garden presenter, head gardener at Scone Palace, and a Scotland’s Gardens Scheme’s ambassador; Lizzie Schofield, a Beechgrove Garden contributor, garden opener at Cuthberts Brae, a Scotland’s Gardens Scheme’s ambassador, and an Instagram influencer with more than 53,000 followers; and Richard Bath, editor of Scottish Field magazine.

The judges said: “We were very impressed with the photographs submitted to the competition and it was hard to initially narrow the choice down to five. However, there was one photograph that stood out for all of us, and it was Maggie Wormald’s shot of 2 Durnamuck.

“The picture caught our attention right away; it has mountains in the background and blue sky, grasses and colourful flowers. It is an archetypally Highland scene.

“If I had that border in that setting, I’d pat myself on the back. You can look at this picture for half an hour and still see interesting things. The composition is great, all elements add up to its beauty.

“We would like to congratulate all the contestants, it was a pleasure to review your photographs that were full of creativity, colour and wonderful stories behind.”

Scroll through our gallery of images from the competition and then read the stories behind many of the entries on the Scotland's Garden Scheme website.

