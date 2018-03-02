Young musicians wanted for Scottish youth brass band competition

Posted on

Young brass band players from all over the country are to take part in the National Mining Museum Scotland’s first Annual Youth Brass Band competition.

The competition, set to take place on Saturday, 30 June, invites youth and junior brass bands from across the whole of Scotland to compete.

Entries are now open to young people, aged eight to 26-years-old, from across the whole of the country, who are encouraged to enter the competition with their group.

The competition, which celebrates the Year of Young People 2018, seeks to offer a platform for young people to perform for hundreds of audience members, raise awareness of Scotland’s rich brass band tradition and offer an entertaining and memorable event for all ages to enjoy.

The event is supported by the Year of Young People 2018 event fund managed by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Event Directorate and the Scottish Brass Band Association. Entries close on 19 March.

Mhairi Cross, CEO of the National Mining Museum Scotland: ‘Scotland has a fantastic history of colliery bands – these bands were the heart and soul of the local community.

‘We are proud to be hosting this competition which not only pays homage to this great history but also celebrates the future of Scotland’s Brass Bands.

‘This competition will showcase some of Scotland’s finest junior brass musicians and hopes to offer the audience an unforgettable, entertaining and memorable event.

‘This event will attract visitors from across Scotland, the UK and abroad. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Museum to celebrate Scotland’s talented young people.’

Breige Swift, events manager at EventScotland, said: ‘The National Mining Museum Scotland’s first ever Youth Brass Band Competition will see young ambitious players from all across the country flock to the Lady Victoria Colliery to carry on the lasting legacy of colliery bands.

‘What a fitting way to celebrate Scotland’s mining past and at the same time look ahead to future generations continuing the well-loved tradition of brass music in the Year of Young People 2018.’

Carrie Boax, president of the Scottish Brass Band Association, added: ‘The Scottish Brass Association is delighted to be supporting this innovative youth brass band competition which aims to be both musical and entertaining. It is of particular significance in this, the year of young people, to support the National Mining Museum in Newtongrange, a village which has such a strong tradition of brass banding.’

The National Mining Museum Scotland, based at the former Lady Victoria Colliery, is Europe’s best-preserved 19th century pit complex and houses a renowned collection of mining equipment and materials. It is a five star visitor attraction and a key stopping point on the Lothian tourist trail.