Virtual tasting

By Grant Dickie - 27th April 2020
The money raised will help the production of Leith Spirits hand sanitiser.

Whisky expert Dr Christopher White is to host an online fundraiser to help Leith Spirits continue the essential production of its Covid-19 hand sanitiser.

White – who edits Edinburgh Whisky Blog and is an auctioneer at Royal Mile Whisky Auctions – will live stream a tasting of rare drams on May 5th, with all proceeds going towards the not-forprofit pandemic operation.

The creators of the award-winning Leith Gin suspended all gin, vodka, and rum production last month and switched to producing their own C-19 LeithAL Sanitiser, with over 14,000 bottles already distributed free of charge to frontline public services. To ensure production continues Leith Spirits have now started a Go Fund Me page to help the philanthropic initiative, which has already cost them more than £20,000.

As part of this fundraising, White will stream his tasting on the Edinburgh Whisky Blog Facebook page from 7:30pm BST on Tuesday May 5th, with monies going to the production of C-19 LeithAL Sanitiser.

Dr. Christopher White.

The tasting will feature a range of highly sought after bottlings from long-closed distilleries, as well as samples from rare single casks still maturing in a Speyside warehouse. All five whiskies have been donated by Leith Spirits’ owner, Derek Mair, with the full line up being:

1. Rosebank 1992 28yo cask sample – refill bourbon hogshead, 52.5% ABV.

2. Bruichladdich 1994 22yo Gleann Mór Rare Find – refill bourbon hogshead, 53.5% ABV.

3. Jura 1976 43yo cask sample – sherry hogshead, 53.1% ABV.

4. Macallan 1969 50yo cask sample – refill bourbon hogshead, 42.8% ABV.

5. Caol Ila 1983 36yo cask sample – refill bourbon hogshead, 53.5% ABV.

For those wishing to participate in the virtual tasting, twenty dram packs priced at £100 each are now available to purchase from the Leith Spirits webshop here (UK shipping only): www.leithspirits.com/events. These include a 3cl sample of each whisky as well as a 20cl bottle of C-19 LeithAL Sanitiser. Anyone can join the tasting, post comments, and ask questions simply by logging on to the Edinburgh Whisky Blog Facebook page live stream at 7:30pm BST on Tuesday May 5th. For more information, see www.edinburghwhiskyblog.com

Tagged

Related Posts

News

Saved by their customers

An innovative campaign has seen Dornoch Castle Hotel raise £54,000 in just one week towards the £100,000 crowdfunding target that will save this Hig... Read More

News

Time for Tunnocks

Sir Boyd Tunnock’s daughter Karen and son-in-law Fergus Loudon have delivered thousands of teacakes and caramel wafers to frontline medical and cons... Read More

Culture

Glasgow online

Glasgow International has announced details of a new, digital programme in place of the 2020 festival, which has been postponed until 2021. Read More