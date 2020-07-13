UK’s biggest e-bike shop to open in Edinburgh

THE Electric Cycle Company (ECC) has unveiled plans to open the UK’s biggest e-bike shop in Edinburgh.

The firm has launched a £70,000 crowdfunding campaign to raise the cash it needs to convert its 4,000 square-foot premises on Crewe Road North, which will be four times larger than its previous shop on Granton Road.

The new showroom and workshop is due to open in September.

Forth One radio presenter Boogie joined the ECC’s managing director, Neill Hope, to launch the fundraising campaign.

Hope said: “We’ve always been the largest e-bike specialist in Scotland, continuously at the forefront of the industry.

“My Dad started the ECC in 2006. I took over ten years ago and moved it into proper retail premises on Granton Road.

“Our staff numbers have increased from two to ten today and we now have the widest range of electric bikes in Scotland.

“This is something I could never have imagined when my family started the business from the back of my Dad’s office, as an offshoot from his plastering company.”

