Tributes after charity air ambulance founder John Bullough dies suddenly

Tributes have been paid to one of the founders of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance after he died suddenly.

Chairman of SCAA John Bullough died in London last week aged 54.

The former army officer founded the rescue service which has seen thousands of callouts since it was founded 10 years ago.

In 2020 was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in recognition of his services to emergency healthcare in Scotland and to the community of Perth.

He was also instrumental in the campaign to bring the Stone of Destiny back to Perth.

SCAA vice chairman Mike Beale said: ‘John will be sadly missed by everyone at SCAA and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

‘His brand of enthusiasm for fundraising was to be admired.

‘Over the 10-year history of SCAA he saw over £50 million raised, crews responding to nearly 5,000 call outs and thousands of lives saved or impacted upon.’

Don’t miss the June issue of Scottish Field magazine.