Students have a real passion for fashion with their show

Posted on

Textile and fashion diploma students from Edinburgh College have created their own artistic display, which will take place this weekend.

Thye have drawn inspiration from the diverse range of styles and media used by four leading Scottish contemporary artists to construct and create work which will be presented on the gallery floor catwalk for a series of fashion shows at the City Art Centre on Saturday and Sunday, 3 and 4 February.

In producing the work, students explore the fine line between art and craft, taking on conventional and non-conventional techniques, across a range of media and materials, reflecting A Fine Line exhibition which is currently on show at the City Art Centre.

Since the exhibition opened in November last year, the students have spent countless hours researching their work, sketching in the gallery spaces, immersed in the work of leading Scottish contemporary artists; Lizzie Farey, Angie Lewin, Frances Priest and Bronwen Sleigh. The students looked at colour palettes inspired by the artist’s work and pattern, texture and shape to create printed textile elements.

The stunning result of their efforts will be showcased this weekend in an immersive fashion show from the unique setting of the gallery floor at the City Art Centre.

A total of 19 students undertaking the Textiles and Fashion diploma have created the garments, accessories and headpieces which will be showcased by 16 models, all students from Edinburgh College. A further eight students of make-up artistry will be on hand to tie the final looks together with their skills, and hairstyling advice has been provided by Aveda hair salon.

A Fine Line Fashion Show forms part of a longstanding partnership between the City Art Centre and Edinburgh College, which has resulted in many successful collaborations in previous years providing students with valuable experience of performing and exhibiting in public.

One student, Jane Gray, said: ‘It’s been particularly great to work with an exhibition that’s of four female artists work. My piece is inspired by Francis Priest, I enjoy the symmetry of her work and was drawn to the Indian porcelain. I’ve been exploring patchwork and screen printing techniques to create a waistcoat-like garment that reflects this.’

Ben Kelly added: ‘I’ve created two pieces, the first inspired by the industrial feel of Bronwen Sleigh’s work, trying to recreate the way she makes something beautiful out of something gritty. My second garment is inspired by Francis Priest and it’s been great to work with two such contrasting artists and styles and to use that to explore a different side of my own work.’

Tara Steel said: ‘I took my inspiration from Bronwen Sleigh and created a denim jacket as denim is quite an industrial material. I also took inspiration from the circles used in Lizzy Farey’s work, screen printing circles onto the back of the jacket. The denim becomes a canvas to explore the different techniques used by the artists and the different techniques we’ve been learning.’

A Fine Line which runs until 18 February, is a free group exhibition by artists Lizzie Farey, Angie Lewin, Frances Priest and Bronwen Sleigh. Spanning two and three dimensions and a diverse range of disciplines, the exhibition features a series of beautiful prints and drawings, sculpture, collage, and ceramics.

The exhibition A Fine Line has been curated in collaboration with the artists Lizzie Farey and Angie Lewin and is a partnership project with Inverness Museum & Art Gallery and Gracefield Arts Centre in Dumfries. After closing at the City Art Centre on 18 February the exhibition will tour to its partner venues.

A Fine Line Fashion Shows are presented in partnership with Edinburgh College and City Art Centre.

A Fine Line Fashion Show takes place on Saturday and Sunday, at the City Art Centre, Edinburgh. Performances start at 3pm. There is free admission

For further information click HERE.