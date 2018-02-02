It’s Monte Carlo or bust for classic car enthusiasts

Posted on

It was Monte Carlo or bust, as a number of classic cars stopped off in a Scottish park on their way to the famous race.

The vehicles, which are participating in the famous Monte Carlo Rally, made a pit stop in Clydebank’s Dalmuir Park.

West Dunbartonshire Council hosted a send-off event, sponsored by Imperial Commercials, ahead of the official start of the prestigious Monte Carlo Rally.

A selection of classic cars built between 1911 and 1969 gathered at Dalmuir Park, en-route from Aberdeen to Paisley, where the Rally officially started.

The leg from Aberdeen to Paisley via Clydebank is part of the Monte Heritage Run – a non-competitive event involving the type of cars which have competed in the Rally in previous years.

Among the cars was a 1968 Hillman Imp car which was restored in West Dunbartonshire and is driven by two enthusiasts, Scott Fanning and Hugh Liddle.

The car will represent West Dunbartonshire in the race and is fully funded by sponsors Imperial Commercials and Parks Motor Group.The car’s entry in the race re-establishes the link between the council and the Rallye Monte Carlo Historique. In 2012, Clydebank was the official Scottish start of the Rally and attracted a crowd of around 14,000 people.

Bailie Denis Agnew, who instigated this event, said: ‘I was delighted to see the collection of magnificent cars in Dalmuir Park. I am particularly pleased that Scott and Hugh have entered their car to represent West Dunbartonshire Council in this historic event.’

The Monte Carlo Rally was started in 1911 by Prince Albert I of Monaco. Cars and crews started at different European start points, roughly equidistant from Monte Carlo.

They then made their way to the Principality, over the snow-capped French Alps in winter, before emerging into the sunshine of Monte Carlo.