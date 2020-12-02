South of Scotland launches virtual advent calendar

SCOTLAND Starts Here, a campaign to promote businesses in the South of Scotland, has launched a virtual advent calendar.

Behind each of the 24 windows, Christmas shoppers can find an exclusive experience, gift or treasure, only available from the website.

The range of gifts available includes food and drink experiences, sport and outdoor activities, and overnight breaks.

All 24 windows will go live at the same time and the gifts will only be available to purchase until Christmas Eve, with limited availability.

Jemma Reid, project manager for South Scotland Destination Alliance, which run the “Scotland Starts Here” campaign, said: “The impact of the pandemic has been disastrous for local businesses and people are looking to support our communities wherever they can.

“This was the motivation for our ‘Christmas Starts Here’ initiative.

“It is also time to showcase what we can do and not what we can’t.

“It’s time to shine a light on the South of Scotland to encourage people to visit the region in 2021 when it is safe to do so.

“We want to create a more meaningful Christmas shopping experience by showcasing what independent businesses in the South of Scotland have to offer.

“The aim is to drive awareness of the breadth, depth and quality of producers, as well as activity and tourism providers across the south.”

