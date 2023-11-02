Scottish gran who completed Bear Grylls’ survival show to take on skydive

She was the oldest ever contestant to take part in survival show Treasure Island with Bear Grylls.

But now daredevil grandmother Irene Cattanach is tackling a new fear.

Irene, from Aberfeldy, was one of 12 castaways who took part in the battle to survive on the remote Pacific island.

She was signed up to the show in 2019 as a joke by her granddaughter, but the journey sparked a wave of adventurism in Irene.

The supergran had to face her fear of water, and came up against snakes, scorpions and tarantulas.

But Irene’s stubborn and determined side took over, and she was eventually nicknamed the Killer Granny for her knack for hunting and killing mit crabs.

Now Irene is set to take part in a thrilling skydive to raise money for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), despite being terrified of heights.

‘I have supported SCAA for several years but as I am 80 years old I would love to do something more daring,’ said Irene.

‘So skydiving was my first thought, despite my fear of heights.

‘What’s 30 minutes of fear compared to the fear of those who require the air ambulance.’

Irene hopes to raise at least £1,000 for the charity from the 10,000 feet skydive on 5 November, which will take place at Errol airfield.

‘I feel it is necessary to support this charity for the great support it provides to isolated communities,’ Irene said.

‘I am a survivor from Bear Grylls island. I know what it’s like to suffer.’

To donate visit – https://www.gofundme.com/f/5mkmh-scottish-air-ambulance

