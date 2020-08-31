Scope fundraisers reach summit of Ben Nevis

A BOY with cerebral palsy has climbed Ben Nevis to raise money for disability equality charity Scope and his local hospital.

Caeden Thomson, 7, from Corby in Northamptonshire, reached the summit of the UK’s highest mountain with his mum, dad, sister and brother.

Caeden said: “My body hurts a lot, but I’m ok. It was really, really hard.

“I felt sick and exhausted at the top, and I felt exhausted but happy at the bottom.”

Lisa, Caeden’s mum, added: “Caeden is an absolute legend.

“We started at 9am and reached the top at 5.30pm – and got to the bottom at 10.30pm.

“It was such a massive challenge and much, much harder than any of us expected.”

The money raised by the climb will be given to Scope and to the NHS children’s services and the physiotherapy department at Kettering General Hospital.

Read more news stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.