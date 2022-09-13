Queen’s cortege prepares for final journey

THE Queen’s cortege will leave St Giles’ Cathedral and process to Edinburgh airport this afternoon.

Thousands of people are expected to line the route from the Old Town and along Queensferry Road.

Members of the public have queued through the night to file past the Queen’s coffin in St Giles and pay their last respects.

The cathedral will close at 3pm, while the Queen’s cortege is expected to leave around 5pm.

Many roads long the route will begin to close from 3pm.

Cammy Day, leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “As a city, we will look back with immense pride at the role we’ve played in hosting these momentous events as the world looked on.

“As we say farewell to Her Majesty, and welcome our new sovereign King Charles III, I want to pay tribute to the incredible support shown by the public and our communities over the past few days, truly capturing the spirit of The Queen and her connection to Scotland and Edinburgh.”

He added: “We’re asking everyone to continue to bear with us and consider their travel needs.

“We’re asking who’s attending these events to continue following our advice: dress for the weather, prepare for long periods of standing, bring water and most importantly look out for each other.”

