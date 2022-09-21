Palace of Holyroodhouse reopens to visitors

THE Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarch’s official residence in Edinburgh, will reopen tomorrow following the death of the Queen.

The Queen’s Gallery, which sits next to the palace, is also welcoming back visitors tomorrow.

A special display at the palace marking the late Queen’s platinum jubilee will not reopen.

Similar exhibitions at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle will also remain closed.

Instead, the ‘Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace’ exhibition at The Queen’s Gallery will be extended until 31 October.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse played a key role last week when the Queen’s body was moved from Balmoral Castle on Royal Deeside to Edinburgh, ahead of lying at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral in the city.

Holyrood Park also hosted a large television screen on Monday to show the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in London and her committal service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Elsewhere, The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace is also reopening tomorrow, while the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace and the Royal Mews will remain closed for the rest of the year.

Windsor Castle is due to reopen to visitors on 29 September.

You can follow the journey that the Queen’s cortege made through Scotland in Scottish Field’s articles.