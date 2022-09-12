Crowds pay respect as Queen’s cortege passes

TENS of thousands of people lined the roads and streets of Scottish towns and cities yesterday to watch the Queen’s cortege.

The Queen’s coffin was carried from Balmoral Castle to a hearse by her gamekeepers.

The wreath on the coffin featured dhalias, sweet peas, phlox, white heather, and pine fir from the estate.

The hearse travelled from Balmoral on Royal Deeside to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The Princess Royal and Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence accompanied the cortege as it passed through Aberdeen, Dundee, and Perth.

They were joined by The Duke of York, and The Earl and Countess of Wessex to greet the coffin as it arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

David Cameron, Lord Provost and Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen, said: “The city turned out in huge numbers to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen as she took her final journey from her beloved Scottish home in the North East.

“We were honoured to be here to say farewell and show Her family and indeed the world how well-regarded and loved The Queen was in the City of Aberdeen – she will be greatly missed.”

Charles III was also proclaimed as king yesterday by law officers at events throughout Scotland.

Sheriff Philip Mann made the announcement at a ceremony in Aberdeen.

Cameron said: “The city of Aberdeen is proud to have a held proclamation ceremony for our new monarch.

“King Charles III is already well-known to us through his visits to our city and the royal family’s association with Balmoral, and we look forward to continuing to welcome him to the North East in his reign as king.”

