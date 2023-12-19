Pole to Pole: Husband and wife make history completing first drive from North to South Pole

Husband and wife adventurers Chris and Julie Ramsey have made history after becoming the fist people in the world to drive from the Arctic to Antarctica in an electric car.

Their 10-month, adventure started on the frozen Arctic Sea at the Magnetic North Pole and has seen them drive the varied terrains of North, Central and South America before traversing the most remote continent on the planet, to reach the South Pole.

This is the first time any car, let alone an EV, has completed the 30,000 km journey.

Their vehicle, a Nissan Ariya with e-4ORCE all-wheel control, was powered for much of the journey by solar and wind energy.

Along the way they travelled through 14 countries, saw polar bears, and battled frozen eyelashes.

Chris and Julie began planning Pole to Pole in 2017 after completing the Mongol Rally in their Nissan LEAF, the first time an EV had been used to tackle the 10,000-km challenge.

They recognized how much interest this type of epic adventure could generate in electric vehicles, as well as creating a legacy of charging infrastructure behind.

‘I can’t believe we’re at the South Pole,’ Chris said. ‘After so many years of planning, it doesn’t feel real. I’ve always had full confidence in the amazing capabilities of electric vehicles, and I knew our Nissan Ariya would tackle everything thrown at it.

‘But it’s been far tougher than I anticipated. I’m proud that Pole to Pole has reached millions of people in parts of the world and enthused them about embracing EV in their day to day lives.’

Julie added: ‘This has been an incredible journey, with the people we’ve met, the friends we’ve made and the support we’ve received.

‘Pole to Pole started out as just Chris and I, but the expedition team is now made of up of thousands of kind, forward-thinking people. These supporters and contributors want to make a difference and share the excitement of electric driving.’

Posting on social media to announce they had finished the journey the couple said: ‘Six years ago the idea and dream behind this expedition with purpose was born. Many thought it was crazy.

‘Trust your crazy idea, we are testament that dreams can come true if you work hard enough and never give up on your dreams.

‘We hope to have inspired and educated many of you on the truths of electric mobility and debunked the common myths out there still surrounding EV’s.

‘Ev’s are capable, they are fun and exciting to drive, they are reliable and resilient and more importantly kinder to our planet. Thank you again to everyone who has supported us. Never be afraid to push the boundaries.’