Personal belongings of young man buried in a peatbog on Isle of Lewis in 1700s to go on display

A well-preserved knitted bonnet and personal belongings of a young man who was buried in a peatbog on the Isle of Lewis in the 1700s are to be displayed in a new exhibition.

In 1964, the body of a young man was discovered on Arnish Moor, south of Stornoway.

Forensic analysis at the time revealed that he was around 20 to 25 years old and identified a fracture on the back of his head that indicates he may have been murdered.

The young man’s identity remains unknown, but his clothing and personal belongings provide a rare insight into life in the Outer Hebrides in the early 1700s.

Although the young man’s remains were not discovered until the 1960s, stories of a murder on the moor have been passed down through generations, becoming part of the lore and identity of the local community.

The knitted bonnet is now a brownish green colour, but analysis has revealed traces of indigo typical of the traditional blue bonnets worn in the Scottish Highlands and Islands in the 18th century.

It is displayed alongside other personal items that were found with him, including a wooden comb and quills.

These suggest he was educated and was perhaps a scholar or an apprentice clerk.

The young man’s clothing, including a stylish but well-worn jacket covered in intricate hand-stitched repairs, is too fragile to be displayed.

‘We don’t know who this person was, but the quality of his clothes and possessions paints a portrait of a learned young man who cared about how he looked, despite being of limited means,’ Dr Anna Groundwater, from National Museums Scotland said.

‘We do know that his life was cut tragically short.’

The items, on loan from National Museums Scotland, are going on display for the first time in a generation at Kinloch Historical Society.

‘The story of the Arnish Moor Man is one that appears regularly in our local Folk Lore.

‘What happened to this young man is a mystery. By hosting this exhibition, we hope members of the public will be inspired to revisit the tales they grew up with and seek the answers of this 18th century murder.

‘The Kinloch Historical society are very proud of the relationship we are building with National Museums Scotland.

‘They have been a great source of support and it is a privilege to be displaying these items, that have never been shown locally before,’ Anna MacKenzie, Heritage Manager at Kinloch Historical Society, said.

