Panto dame hits 1,000-show milestone

PANTO dame Alan McHugh notched up his 1,000th performance last week at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

Having started performing at the Granite City theatre in Snow White in 2004, McHugh has notched up 19 years of shows.

The popular star was given a surprise presentation on stage at the end of the evening performance of The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan.

McHugh said “When I discovered I’d done 1,000 performance as same at His Majesty’s Theatre, I couldn’t believe it.

“Before I did the arithmetic, I would have estimated about 500. It just shows how quickly the shows and years have flown in.

“As they say, time flies when you’re enjoying yourself… and I am.

“It’s a pleasure and a privilege to have been able to perform for the people of Aberdeen for so long… and here’s to the next thousand.”

Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects at Aberdeen Performing Arts, the organisation that runs His Majesty’s Theatre, added: “It is an incredible achievement to have reached 1,000 performances and we all hope to see many, many more from Alan.

“He brings a top-notch show year on year, delivers incredible performances day after day, but brings so much more to the show.

“He leads the company off stage in the same way he does on stage – with incredible warmth, a great sense of fun and mischief, hilarious humour, and leaves everyone with a genuine sense of not knowing what will happen next.

“He makes every single person involved feel valued and everyone here loves him to bits.”

