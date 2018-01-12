Nominations wanted for Scotland’s National Equestrian Awards

Posted on

The National Equestrian Awards will take place this year on Friday 2 March at Airth Castle.

Previously known as the horsescotland Awards, whilst all the categories are open for people to nominate in, you may be particularly interested in the Writer and Photo of the Year categories.

This year the award categories are:

Club of the Year;

Equestrian Business of the Year;

Equestrian Employee of the Year;

Equestrian Photo of the Year;

Equestrian Writer of the Year;

Equine Breeder of the Year;

Owner of the Year – new for 2018;

Participation Coach of the Year;

Performance Coach of the Year;

Performer of the Year;

Volunteer of the Year;

Young Peoples Coach of the Year;

Youth Coach of the Year – new for 2018;

Youth Performer of the Year – new for 2018;

Youth Volunteer of the Year – new for 2018.

A spokesman said: ‘We are delighted to announce that the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland is sponsoring this year’s event. Further information on this will be available soon.

‘We can also announce that this year our keynote speaker is Mark Beaumont, the ultra-endurance cyclist who recently received a BEM in the New Year’s Honours list.’

For more details click HERE.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, 2 February.