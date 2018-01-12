Fantastic opportunity to be a part of this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Posted on

Performers looking to perform at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe are being offered an excellent opportunity to make their dreams come true.

Assembly Festival is proud to announce that the ART (Assembly Roxy Theatre) Award, first launched in 2017, is now open for entries from emerging Scottish performance companies looking to participate in the 2018 Fringe.

Following the success of last year’s winning production Scribble, about mental health and supernovas, written by Andy Edwards, and directed by Amy Gilmartin, the prize returns for a second year to support new Scottish writing and provide a performance opportunity at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The company who receives the ART Award will be given up to £5500 worth of support, including Fringe and Joint Venue Brochure registration fees, rehearsal space, and development and promotional support.

The ART Award aims to support emerging companies to create new Scottish work, and give them the opportunity to present it at the greatest arts festival in the world, fully supported by Assembly – one of the leading venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

To be eligible for the award, the company or performance practitioner applying must be Scottish based, currently unfunded and the work must be ready to debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2018 (permitting up to six preview / work in progress performances as part of development).

Applications are now open and the closing date has been extended to Monday, 22 January.

To apply, applicants will need to send:

Fifty words of copy about the show;

Full company and creative biographies (no more than 300 words in total);

A draft script or performance structure for a devised, physical or improvised work (running time to be 60 mins).

A shortlist of applicants will be interviewed as part of the selection process, with the successful company being programmed into Roxy Downstairs as part of Assembly 2018 in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

William Burdett-Coutts, artistic director of Assembly Festival, said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity for the right company or performance practitioner. We’re looking for emerging makers who need support to take the next step and present their work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

‘There they will be seen by thousands of visitors and international promoters who come to Edinburgh looking for new Scottish talent to work with. We wish every applicant the very best of luck when they apply.’

The ART Award application pack is available HERE.

Assembly Festival is the longest running multi-venue operator at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The organisation is based in Edinburgh all year round at the Assembly Roxy, where it hosts theatre, music, comedy and events. Every year its diverse, curated programme features exciting emerging talent alongside some of the world’s most respected performers and artistic institutions, across all genres of performance.

Recent break out shows and acts include The Stage and Scotsman Fringe First Award winning The Fall, by the Baxter Theatre Centre, Olivier Award Winning playwright Jim Cartwright’s Raz, the immersive theatrical zombie experience The Generation of Z: Edinburgh, singing sensation Christina Bianco and Yael Farber’s Amnesty International Award winning play Nirbhaya, who all performed alongside established household names including Dame Dianna Rigg, Simon Callow, Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Hannah Gadsby, Sara Pascoe, Reginald D Hunter, Al Murray, Frank Skinner, Nina Conti, Jason Byrne and other top talent.