New website gives Scottish makers a boost

AN ONLINE marketplace is shining the spotlight on craft and produce makers from throughout Scotland.

Blackthorn Sea Salt, Cashmere Circle, and Mademoiselle Macaron are among the brands already listed on the Made Scotland website.

The site is also sharing the stories of many of the makers behind the products.

“The idea came out of my time away, when – as a Scot living down south and abroad – I struggled to find good Scottish-made things to send as gifts,” explained Alexandra Borthwick, who runs the website.

“Not tartan keyrings and Highland coo fridge magnets, but great-quality things that had a sense of home and made me feel I was supporting small Scottish businesses rather than big global brands.”

After moving back home to Scotland six years ago, Borthwick was surrounded by talented makers in the Borders.

“Pretty quickly, I began to discover a thriving scene of amazing Scottish makers – not crafty hobby fare but really good produce, beautifully packaged and very well made,” she added.

“Yet still these discoveries were chance ones – a Highland store, an occasional festive market, a canny friend.

“The idea of a curated marketplace selling good quality Scottish things from homewares to beauty to accessories to food and drink kept coming back to me.

“Madescotland.com is primarily a marketplace where makers can list their produce online and people can browse for a range of Scottish-made things.

“Over the next few months and years, we’ll be building up our categories to include everything from art to pet accessories to baby clothes and so on.”

