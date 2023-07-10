National Trust for Scotland takes Treshnish Isles under its care

The National Trust for Scotland has announced the Treshnish Isles off Scotland’s west coast is now under its protection.

Eight small uninhabited islands make up the remote archipelago in the Inner Hebrides west of Mull.

It is Site of Special Scientific Interest, and the islands are known for their distinctive silhouette in the seascape – especially Bac Mor or the Dutchman’s Cap.

They are also internationally significant as a nesting site for many seabird species including guillemots, razorbills, puffins, kittiwakes, fulmars, shags and skuas.

The islands were in the possession of King Haakon of Norway until 1249 and have a history of habitation from the Iron Age.

They contain the protected archaeological remains of two medieval chapels, a 15th-16th century castle and an 18th century barracks.

The marine environment around the Treshnish Isles is also part of the Sea of the Hebrides Marine Protected Area due to the presence of basking sharks and minke whales.

‘The National Trust for Scotland is privileged to take on the role of protecting the beautiful Treshnish Isles, which have such a long human history and are so rich in natural habitats and wildlife,’ said National Trust for Scotland Chief Executive, Philip Long.

‘I am delighted that our charity is playing this important role and adding these precious islands to the many already in our care.

‘Uninhabited islands are invaluable as havens for wildlife and as places of great natural beauty.

‘Looking after them is a great responsibility, which we are proud to undertake, and which, as an independent charity, is only made possible thanks to the generosity of our members and supporters.

‘Building on the work of the Hebridean Trust, our experts will focus on ensuring that the Treshnish Isles are conserved and protected now and for the future, and that people can share in their nature, beauty and heritage.’

Chair of the Hebridean Trust Mike Stanfield said: ‘For over twenty years, the Hebridean Trust has been proud to act as guardians for these special islands.

‘The focus for the Hebridean Trust has now shifted towards community projects on Tiree and so we are very pleased that the National Trust for Scotland has agreed to take the Treshnish Isles into their care for the nation.’

