Morrison’s Academy teams up with Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones

SCOTLAND’S first Peter Jones Enterprise Academy is launching at Morrison’s Academy, the independent school in Crieff.

Pupils at the school will gain “real world experience by bringing the boardroom to the classroom” thanks to the partnership with the Peter Jones Foundation for Enterprise.

The school said that the new academy will “help foster a culture enterprise, resilience and outcome focused learning”.

It will include hands-on accredited enterprise courses and qualifications, offering participants the opportunity to run their own businesses, learn entrepreneurial proficiency and develop financial literacy.

The new initiative will form part of Morrison Academy’s School of Business & Enterprise, which will open over the coming academic year.

Peter Jones, who is the last of the original investors to still appear on BBC2 television series Dragons’ Den, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to announce today this opportunity for Morrison’s Academy to host a Peter Jones Enterprise Academy, the first of its kind in Scotland and a centre for entrepreneurial excellence.

“I started the foundation with a clear goal – to improve young people’s life outcomes through good enterprise education.

“It is more important than ever to empower the next generation of business leaders, wealth-generators and change-makers with the skills to succeed in the world of work.”

Gareth Warren, rector and principal at Morrison’s Academy, added: “We have invested heavily in progressive programmes, focusing on the long-term employability of our pupils, creating a skills- and intelligences-based curriculum to complement our academic pathways.

“Our partnership with the Peter Jones Foundation for Enterprise is the first step in establishing a School of Business & Enterprise, with practical application being at its heart.

“This is a unique offering in Scottish education and I believe this will give our pupils a distinct advantage in their future careers.”

Read more education news on Scottish Field‘s website at https://www.scottishfield.co.uk/category/education/