Lyon & Turnbull holds fundraising auction for Masks for Scotland

A TOUR around the Kelpies with sculpture Andy Scott, dinner at Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Windyhill House and a round for three people at Gullane golf club are just some of the lots up for bids at auction house Lyon & Turnbull’s online fundraising effort for Masks for Scotland, which is buying personal protective equipment (PPE) for front line health and care staff.

Masks for Scotland is being spearheaded by Jill Belch, professor of vascular medicine at the University of Dundee.

Bidding in the online auction closes at 6pm on Friday 29 May.

You can check out the lots and place a bid at https://www.lyonandturnbull.com/auction/details/629-For-the-Love-of-Scotland-Fundraising-Auction?au=9153&pp=24&so=2&pn=1