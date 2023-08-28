Hundreds turn out in biggest search for Loch Ness monster in 50 years

Hundreds of people from all over the world turned out to take part in the biggest search for the Loch Ness monster in more than 50 years.

The search is said to have turned up some new potential evidence after volunteers helped record unusual sights on Loch Ness from vantage points on land.

Around 300 people signed up to monitor a live stream of the search over the weekend.

Stories of a monster have existed for centuries but it is 90 years since the modern myth of Nessie began.

Over the weekend four mysterious and previously unheard loud noises from the depths of the loch were recorded during the search.

An online volunteer captured a giant shadow just under the surface, moving, dipping out of sight, then returning and swimming across again

And possible video footage of the monster with mysterious ‘humps’ filmed on the loch moving, before disappearing was also recorded.

Christie McLeod, who has been hunting the monster for nine years, travelled from Toronto, Canada to take part in the search.

‘I’ve previously hired my own boat, so this is great as it’s organised by Loch Ness Exploration with support from the Loch Ness Centre,’ she said.

‘I’ve heard lots of stories from the locals, which all contradict each other.

‘There are two types of people in the world, Nessie believers and non-believers, and I’m not interested in the latter.

‘I have a spiritual connection to the Loch Ness monster and think there is a portal to another dimension in the loch.’

Paul Nixon, General Manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said: ‘This excitement this weekend has proven that the ongoing hunt for the Loch Ness Monster is still very much alive and continues to draw and attract a global audience, from America, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and more.

‘We all want the same thing, to see and find out what the Loch Ness monster is.

‘We’ve been delighted to welcome so many people into the Loch Ness Centre for visitor centre tours and Deepscan boat trips across the weekend.’

Read more news on Scottish Field’s news pages.

Plus, don’t miss the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.