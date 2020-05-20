Horse trials will gallop back with ‘special’ 2021 event

Organisers of the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials have promised that 2021’s event will be all the more special after being forced to cancel this summer’s meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event, which had been due to take place on 27-30 August, was cancelled last night.

In a joint statement, event director Alec Lochore and Atholl Estates head trustee Sarah Troughton said: “We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment, not only to the many competitors, exhibitors, sponsors and spectators who were planning to attend the event, but also to us as organisers and hosts.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly. Land Rover Blair Castle International is an incredibly important event for the Scottish equestrian community and the local economy – but we need to prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved.”

The organisers considered holding the event without spectators and trade exhibitors, but decided it wouldn’t feel right to run only the competitive elements of the gathering.

Troughton added: “It is with a heavy heart we announce the cancellation of the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials 2020.

“It was an unavoidable decision, taken with the safety of the local community, all the riders, and the many helpers and volunteers uppermost in our minds.

“The 2021 event will be all the more special, and we look forward to seeing you then.”

The 2021 Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trial will take place on 26-29 August.

Read more equestrian news in Scottish Field‘s sister publication, EQY, at www.eqymagazine.co.uk