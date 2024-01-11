Highland Games dating back to 1880s cancelled due to lack of volunteers

It dates back to the 1880s, but a Highland Games in Fife has been disbanded after organisers failed to find new volunteers for the event.

The Cupar Highland Games, which were first launched in 1886, became a regular part of the region’s summer circuit after restarting in 1979.

The games were cancelled in 2022 and organisers launched an appeal to find new volunteers. But it has now been announced the games will be disbanded after they were ‘unable to find anyone’.

A statement from Cupar Highland Games read: ‘The committee of Cupar Highland Games regret to inform you that the games are now disbanded.

‘Unfortunately we have been unable to find anyone to take on the games and therefore we have taken the decision to close the games.

‘We would like to thank all attendees, suppliers and supporters for their support over the last few years.’

Athletes at previous events have included long distance runners Yvonne Murray and Liz McColgan.