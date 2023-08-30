High flying: Dream job on stunning Scottish island Benbecula

A high-flying dream job on a stunning Scottish island is currently being advertised.

Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) is looking for an air traffic controller on the picturesque island of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides.

Advertisers HiJOBS.net said the job could be perfect for a career-starter or career-changer looking for a new challenge, with no previous experience required.

The idea of a fresh start is one most Scots find very appealing.

A recent survey by HiJOBS of 2,000 people, found that 72% would be willing to up-sticks and move to one of Scotland’s beautiful coastal or rural locations for their dream job.

Part of the Western Isles and linked by causeways to its neighbouring islands of North and South Uist, the small island of Benbecula is home to just over 1,200 people.

Famed for its stunning white sandy beaches and dunes, its moorland and lochs are teeming with wildlife, especially birds of prey such hen harriers, short-eared owls and merlins.

With no previous experience required, HIAL is putting the emphasis firmly on personal attributes.

They are looking for someone with strong visual-motor coordination and memory skills, capacity to multi-task, excellent communication skills and remaining calm under pressure.

The successful candidate must also be at least 18 years old and pass strict medical criteria, set out by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

The job offers a starting training salary of £27,943 to £41,298, increasing to £46,281 and £56,700 once fully qualified.

Laura Saunders, commercial director and founder of HiJOBS said: ‘As demonstrated by HiJOBS recent research, almost three quarters of Scots fantasise about starting a new life on Scotland’s stunning coast or countryside.

‘This role will not only enable the successful candidate to do that, but they will also be taking the first steps in an incredibly rewarding career path in aviation. What more could you want.’

Jamie Beatson, an air traffic controller, who works at HIAL’s Dundee Airport said: ‘The good thing about the job is that no two days are the same.

‘We can go from one moment shuttling a few light aircraft round the vicinity to suddenly having a rush of jet traffic.

‘You’re kept on your toes every day.’

For more information or to apply for the position, please visit hijobs.net/airtraffic

