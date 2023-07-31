Glenfiddich members take on trek across Scotland inspired by founder William Grant

A brand ambassador for Glenfiddich is taking on an epic trek across Scotland inspired by the journey distillery founder William Grant took in 1885.

Mark Thomson will lead a group of 11 hospitality industry names on a 90k journey on 31 July to recreate Grant’s expedition which took him from Dufftown to Balmoral.

The group will run across some of Scotland’s most remote land over the course of two days.

Beginning in Braemar, crossing two munros, and finishing with a luxurious stay at the Glenfiddich distillery in Dufftown, the journey hopes to bring to life Glenfiddich’s inspiring heritage.

As part of the challenge Mark has partnered with Protect Our Winters, an environmental charity dedicated to helping outdoor people become effective climate advocates.

Once runners have crossed the finish line at the Glenfiddich distillery, they will be greeted with a well-deserved dram before being taken on a guided tour of the historic distillery which includes a coopering demonstration.

They will stay at distillery properties Malt Kiln, Torrin and Castle Croft, enjoy a dinner and stunning line up of whiskies including private vintages, rare and exclusive to the brand’s home, and be joined by Lauren MacCallum, MD of Protect Our Winters UK to discuss the project and fundraising.

‘This adventure will create a lasting impression on the entrants, bringing together all the vales Glenfiddich and Protect Our Winters share, as well as promoting health and wellbeing within the industry,’ Mark said.

‘The love of the outdoors, challenge of the landscape and the luxury destination of the distillery creates a memorable occasion for all.’

Donations can be made via Mark’s Just Giving page to support the runners.

More than £2,500 has already been raised and for every donation made William Grant & Sons will match it.

Those interested can follow Thomson and the athletes on their challenge via his Instagram page @singlemaltmark where he will be documenting the full journey.

