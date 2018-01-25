Glasgow Film Festival rolls out the red carpet for 14th edition

Posted on

Glasgow Film Festival has announced its full programme with 330 events and screenings, showcasing 180 films from 51 countries.

The 14th edition of the festival, taking place from 21 February to 4 March, will include several premieres and red carpet appearances.

Hollywood star Bill Pullman (Independence Day, Lost Highway) will visit Glasgow for the UK premiere of The Ballad of Lefty Brown and an in-person look back at his extensive career on the big screen.

Scottish actress Karen Gillan (Doctor Who, Guardians of the Galaxy) will hit the red carpet for the world premiere of her directorial debut The Party’s Just Beginning, a tale of loss, grief and survivor’s guilt filmed in Inverness and Glasgow.

David Tennant (Broadchurch, Doctor Who) stars in a new rom-com with a twist You, Me and Him which gets its first European screening at GFF with the star in attendance alongside director Daisy Aitkens.

Some of Scotland’s leading film makers will also make appearances, with director Lynne Ramsay (We Need to Talk About Kevin) introducing the Scottish premiere of her new film, You Were Never Really Here and Andrew Macdonald, producer of Trainspotting delivering an industry talk.

Opening with the UK premiere of Wes Anderson’s animated adventure Isle of Dogs, the festival will feature six world premieres, seven European premieres, and 77 UK premieres.

The world premiere of Scottish-made documentary, Felipe Bustos Sierra’s Nae Pasaran, will close this year’s festival, telling the true story of how East Kilbride factory workers grounded Chilean dictator Pinochet’s Air Force.

BAFTA Scotland-nominated director Douglas King makes the leap from shorts to features with the world premiere of Glasgow-filmed Super November, starring comedian Josie Long and Sean Biggerstaff (Harry Potter).

Modern Celtic odyssey, The Camino Voyage, will have its world premiere, starring Glen Hansard (Once) and UK audiences will get the first chance to see Wim Wenders’ thrilling romance Submergence starring James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander.

With 52 Scottish premieres in total, Glasgow Film Festival audiences will also be the first in the country to enjoy Wonderstruck, directed by Todd Haynes (carol); A Fantastic Woman with Daniela Vega; Xavier Legrand’s Custody; and the big screen adaptation of League of Gentlemen creator Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman’s terrifying West End stage smash hit Ghost Stories.

2018 marks the centenary of the birth of experimental Scottish filmmaker Margaret Tait, and GFF will screen the world premiere of Margaret Tait Award winner Sarah Forrest’s new film, inspired by the prophetic phenomenon of ‘second sight’ particular to Scotland’s Highlands and Islands.

Glasgow Film Festival is known for taking films out of the cinema and turning some of the city’s best-loved venues into pop-up movie houses.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of two of the greatest office-set movies of all time, the top floors of the former College of Building and Printing will be turned into Nakatomi Plaza (Fox Plaza in LA) for a very special screening of Die Hard.

Tickets went on sale to Glasgow Film Festival Members at noon on Thursday 25 January and on general sale at 10am on Monday 29 January.

To purchase tickets, go to glasgowfilm.org/festival or call the Festival Box Office on 0141 332 6535 or in person at the Glasgow Film Theatre on Rose Street.

For more information and the full programme, go to: glasgowfilm.org/brochure