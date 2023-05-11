Galloway registers to become Scotland’s next National Park

Campaigners in Galloway hope the area could become Scotland’s next National Park.

Scottish Government Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater has unveiled a public consultation on the criteria to decide whether an area could become a National Park.

And within minutes of the announcement the Galloway National Park Association registered the region’s interest.

Locals said the area is a natural choice with strong public, political and business support for the bid.

Rob Lucas, chairman of the GNPA, said: ‘We welcome today’s announcement and immediately registered our interest in becoming home to Scotland’s third National Park.

‘This is a goal we have been working towards for five years. Galloway’s amazing mix of moors, mountains, rolling farmlands and rugged coastlines makes it the ideal choice.

‘What’s more there is strong backing from the public, from business and politicians of all parties – which is vital in ensuring the success of any new National Park.’

GNPA said the area has a unique mix of rolling farmland, low hills, wild moors, mountains and coastline which would add real diversity to Scotland’s family of National Parks.

Read more news on Scottish Field’s news pages.

Plus don’t miss the June issue of Scottish Field magazine.