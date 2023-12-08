Foreign coin donated to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance worth more than £1,000

Christmas came early for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance after a foreign coin deposited in one of their collection cans turned out to be worth more than £1,000.

The 2015 American Gold Buffalo 50-dollar coin languished among other foreign rejects from the charity’s coin counting machine for several weeks before being sent as part of an overseas collection to Xchange Master.

But it was there the true value of the anonymous donation was discovered, with the coin said to be worth £1,462.

‘We have hundreds of collection cans distributed throughout Scotland,’ said SCAA community fundraising manager Kate Loades.

‘These are all emptied and counted, with any foreign, out-of-date or misshapen coins gathered in a box. When we have enough foreign coinage, it is sent for conversion to Sterling for our funds.’

Charity staff said they have no way of knowing which collection can contained the valuable one ounce Gold Buffalo coin.

‘It could have been donated anywhere in Scotland,’ said Kate.

‘All we know is that we’re hugely grateful to whatever kind person parted with their US coin to support the work of SCAA.

‘Their generosity helps us to respond to critical injury and illness wherever we’re needed in Scotland, so we thank them for making one of our collection cans a real Christmas cracker.’

Last year alone, SCAA raised nearly £26,000 through collection can giving.

‘It’s a key strand of our fundraising support,’ said Kate.

‘It’s the first time, however, that a single can has delivered such a large return – it really is the Golden Goose of SCAA’s Christmas.’

