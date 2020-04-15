Heartwarming news of another Scottish business supporting those in need. Edinburgh restaurant The Gardener’s Cottage are supplying low income families in the capital with much needed meals.

Ingredients, including those grown in the grounds of the cottage, are now helping those at greatest risk from the outbreak through the Food for Good Coalition, a newly formed collective of food industry professionals.

“We’re giving what we can, when we can,” says the restaurant’s owner Dale Mailley. “We’re making our own bread and donating lots of vegetables. It’s an important time for people to stay healthy, so supplying lots of nourishing foods is our priority.”

As well as providing daily care packs – including homemade sourdough, store cupboard essentials and other ingredients from local brands – for almost 30 of their own furloughed staff, The Gardener’s Cottage are also donating fruit, veg and other healthy ingredients to a charity called Food for Good, which is delivering healthy meals to local, low income families free of charge.