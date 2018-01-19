Flower power will show that spring is finally on its way

Posted on

The Stirlingshire Snowdrop Festival festival returns this winter in a collective display of the Spring-bringing flowers.

The three sites for this year’s festival will be raising money for various charities, as well as Scotland’s Gardens (SG) beneficiaries, writes Stacey Wylie.

Gargunnock House will be open 11am–3.30pm every day, for the entirety of the Snowdrop Festival, which runs from 27 January to 11 March.

The 300-year-old house has undergone restoration in recent years and its grounds boast rhododendron and azalea filled woodlands, as well as hundreds of mature, rare trees.

Admission is £4, but children go free. Proceeds will be split between Children’s Hospice Association, Gargunnock Community Trust and SG beneficiaries.

Duntreath Castle in Blanefield will open by arrangement from 1 February.

Entrance is £4 with free access for children. All profits will go to SG beneficiaries.

A 15th century keep with little renovation, the castle homes 20 acres of lawn, with many features such as lakes, waterfalls and herbaceous borders.

The third site, Kilbryde Castle, will also open by arrangement from 1 March. Rebuilt in 1870, the historic building sits on the side of a gorge and is surrounded by the River Ardoch.

The gardens, created in the 1970s, are well maintained as a popular location for weddings and other events. Admission is £40 and 40% will go to Leighton Library, the remainder to SC beneficiaries.

