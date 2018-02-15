Edinburgh prepares to be served up a new dining concept by Nico Simeone

Posted on

Renowned Scottish-Italian chef, Nico Simeone, is set to introduce his latest dining concept to Edinburgh.

This April, he will open Six by Nico on Hanover Street, the third addition to his growing restaurant portfolio, with award winning venues including 111 by Nico and Six by Nico already well embedded in Glasgow’s restaurant scene.

The Edinburgh New Town restaurant will replicate the concept of his Glasgow venue in Finnieston and will be home to a series of carefully curated and constantly evolving menu concepts.

Pioneering a revolving culinary hub, every six weeks, Nico and his team will re-invent the wheel – serving a brand new six-course tasting-menu – each one themed upon a different place, memory or idea.

Drawing inspiration from both at home and abroad such as the docklands of Leith to the vineyards of South America, Nico and his team will combine different ingredients, flavours, and dishes, to bring memories and stories creating a brand new dining experience every six weeks.

The 2500 sq foot venue on Hanover Street will house a 70-cover restaurant, a wine and cocktail bar and will offer the very best of beautifully sourced produce.

Using food as a narrative, each menu will tell a different story, taking guests on a new and exciting journey each time they visit. Each new chapter will be kept a surprise and new menus will remain secret and published two-weeks prior to the next theme.

Nico said: ‘We are very excited to bring an unforgettable culinary experience to Edinburgh. We have been overwhelmed by the success and the appeal of our first Six by Nico in Glasgow, and we couldn’t be more delighted about bringing a completely new offering and dining experience to the people of Edinburgh.’

The concept was born in Glasgow in 2017 from a passion of experimenting with new ingredients and developing and creating unique dishes.

Nico added: ‘We feel we have created the perfect recipe for an exciting epicurean adventure not just for our diners, but our team too.’

Six by Nico Edinburgh promises to be as eye catching as it is delicious. It will boast a minimal design, starkly contrasted by grand fixtures and fittings with atmospheric mood lighting. The restaurant will feature a modern design open kitchen on view to all.

Nico said: ‘Combining our focus on food and design, we love to create lifestyle dining environments that are dynamic yet relaxed – spaces customers love to dine in.’

Serverino designs and creative partners blk 29 have been appointed by the team to develop the new city centre restaurant and work is currently underway at the former Passorn Thai brasserie site at 97 Hanover Street. Six by Nico plan to create 35 new jobs as they expand their restaurant portfolio in Scotland.

Six by Nico will open its doors in April 2018 becoming the latest addition to the cities burgeoning restaurant and bar scene. From it’s creative menu concepts to outstanding food and service, the venue will aim to become an immediate hit with the people of Edinburgh.

Born in Glasgow, to Italian parents, Nico was raised in a family of Mediterranean foodies. His earliest memories are of his mother’s Italian cooking, helping her in the kitchen and large family meals around the table.

His colourful career has included stints at Michelin starred Number One at Balmoral, where he worked with Craig Candle and was awarded Young Scottish Seafood Chef of the Year award – aged 20 – and working as part of the talented team at Brian Maule’s acclaimed, Chardon d’Or.